I tested six wireless headphones under $50 -- this is my favorite pair

You don't need to spend more than $100 on wireless headphones such as AirPods or Beats. There are plenty of Bluetooth headphones that cost half as much and play music, place phone calls and have great battery life. I tested six of them and picked the best

I tested sets from popular affordable brands including Anker, Aukey, Skullcandy, iFrogz, Braven and JLab with prices ranging from $25.99 to $49.99.

One of the most affordable options was my top pick.