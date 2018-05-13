From Mark Zuckerberg's Beast to Elon Musk's Marvin, meet the dogs of 8 tech titans

Dogs are known as "man's best friend" — and for good reason.

Not only are dogs loyal and affectionate, but some of these four-legged friends have even made their way into the workplace, with tech companies like Amazon and Google touting dog-friendly offices in order to attract millennials.

While this is definitely a nice perk for dog-owners and dog-lovers alike, science shows that there are numerous emotional benefits that come from canine companionship. They range from higher self-esteem and social support to reduced levels of stress and anxiety.

These benefits are likely why many highly successful people in the fast-paced tech industry are quite fond of their furry friends.

From Mark Zuckerberg to Elon Musk, meet the dogs of eight tech titans: