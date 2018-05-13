VISIT CNBC.COM

From Mark Zuckerberg's Beast to Elon Musk's Marvin, meet the dogs of 8 tech titans

Dogs are known as "man's best friend" — and for good reason.

Not only are dogs loyal and affectionate, but some of these four-legged friends have even made their way into the workplace, with tech companies like Amazon and Google touting dog-friendly offices in order to attract millennials.

While this is definitely a nice perk for dog-owners and dog-lovers alike, science shows that there are numerous emotional benefits that come from canine companionship. They range from higher self-esteem and social support to reduced levels of stress and anxiety.

These benefits are likely why many highly successful people in the fast-paced tech industry are quite fond of their furry friends.

From Mark Zuckerberg to Elon Musk, meet the dogs of eight tech titans:

1. Mark Zuckerberg

The Facebook founder's dog is named Beast. For her sixth birthday last year, Zuckerberg commissioned an artist to design and print a 3D sculpture of beast in virtual reality. Beast has her own Facebook page, which boasts almost 3 million fans.

2. Kevin Systrom

The co-founder and CEO of Instagram enjoys time with his dog Dolly. She made her Instagram debut as a puppy in 2013 and has nearly 21,000 followers.

Hanging with dad - schnozzle check complete.

A post shared by Dolores (@dolly) on

3. Marc Benioff

Salesforce allows dogs in the workplace so it comes as no surprise that the company's CEO has one as well. His golden retriever Koa celebrates her 18th birthday this year.

4. Mike Krieger

The Instagram co-founder has a Bernese mountain dog named Juno. Not surprisingly, Juno also has an Instagram account, where he delights over 9,000 followers.

Being a lapdog with Dad while I still fit

A post shared by Juno (@junopup) on

5. Elon Musk

Facing mounting pressure to deliver on Tesla's Model 3 cars, the CEO probably needs his dog Marvin now more than ever.

New member of the family. Marvin the ...

A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on

6. Bill Gates

The Microsoft co-founder turned philanthropist has two dogs: Oreo and Nilla. Though his kids spend more time with the dogs than he does, Gates writes in a Reddit post that he really likes them.

Bill Gates' dogs Nilla and Oreo.
7. Sundar Pichai

Google's CEO has a dog named Jeffree and since Google allows dogs in the workplace, the two never have to be apart.

8. Jeff Bezos

When Bezos moved to Seattle to launch Amazon, he brought along his dog Kamala, who was named after a "Star Trek" character. While there's no word on whether he still owns the dog, or any other dogs, Bezos was recently seen at a robotics conference walking this peculiar pup.

