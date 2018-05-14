7 brands the royals buy that you can afford too

Even if you aren't one of the lucky few invited to the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle, there are still ways to feel like a member of the royal family.

Britain's monarchs are highly selective about the brands they shop and issue businesses preferred by the family an official seal, called a royal warrant. There are only around 800 outfits holding royal warrants today.

"Royal warrants, which have been issued by the British royal family since the 15th century, are a mark of distinction for companies who have provided goods and services for at least five years to Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip or Prince Charles," The New York Times explains.

While the list includes luxury jewelers, custom hat makers and Bentley Motors, not all of the royals' favorite businesses cater to only the wealthy. Here are seven affordable gifts, splurges and treats sold by companies stamped with the royals' approval.

1. Luxury socks

