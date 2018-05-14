Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Switch shares plunged as much as 10 percent after hours, before paring those losses. Guidance was in-line with estimates, but the company a year-over-year decline in net income.

Switch said it saw net income of $4 million during the first quarter, down from $20.3 million a year ago. The company said its net income saw a $12.4 million impact from equity-based compensation expense. That's up from $2.3 million in the year-ago quarter.

CEO Rob Roy remained optimistic about growth in the upcoming year. The stock was last seen trading about 4 percent below its closing price.

Shares of Symantec gained 2 percent in after-hours trading, as the company answered questions about an internal investigation. News of that audit sent shares plummeting on Friday. During the Monday session, Symantec shares recovered, posting their best day in nearly six years.

Agilent Technologies stock sank 7 percent in the extended session. The health care equipment and services provider reported slightly better-than-expected earnings, but guidance fell short of expectations.

The company said it expects second-quarter earnings between 61 cents and 63 cents a share on revenue between $1.19 billion and $1.21 billion. Wall Street had projected earnings of 65 cents on $1.21 billion in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

U.S.-listed shares of Vipshop plummeted 16 percent after hours. The company posted earnings that fell short of expectations and issued weak second-quarter guidance. Vipshop said it expects second-quarter revenue of 19.9 billion renminbi, below estimates for revenue of 21.26 billion renminbi.