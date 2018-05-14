Asia markets poised for a mixed start, with trade and China data in focus

Asian shares looked set for a mixed start on Tuesday after U.S. stock indexes recorded gains amid an improvement in sentiment over U.S.-China trade developments.

Nikkei futures traded in Chicago were up 0.13 percent against the index's last close at 22,895 while Australian SPI futures were flat at the end of Monday.

That followed a positive session on Wall Street, which saw U.S. stocks finish slightly higher as investors focused on U.S.-China trade ties ahead of a second round of negotiations expected this week.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.27 percent, or 68.24 points, to 24,899.41, the S&P 500 tacked on 0.09 percent to 2,730.13 and the Nasdaq composite advanced 0.11 percent to close at 7,411.32.