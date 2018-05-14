VISIT CNBC.COM

Money

Money

Here's what this 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' actress splurged on when the show got renewed

This 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' star celebrated the show's renewal with a $200 splurge
This 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' star celebrated the show's renewal with a $200 splurge   

When Fox announced Thursday that the police comedy "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" was canceled, actress Stephanie Beatriz started planning for the worst.

"Essentially, we had lost our jobs for a moment," Beatriz, who plays an officer named Rosa on the five-season show, tells CNBC Make It.

She began asking herself, "What can I cut out of my monthly budget that isn't necessary? What can I shed?" Beatriz says. "That was the initial thing."

Stephanie Beatriz in the Return to Skyfire episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine
FOX | Getty Images
Stephanie Beatriz in the Return to Skyfire episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Then, late on Friday May 11, NBC agreed to pick up the series for a 13-episode sixth season.

"We're all thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest, and best-cast comedies in a long time will take its place in our comedy lineup," Robert Greenblatt, chairman of NBC Entertainment, said in a statement reported by The New York Times.

For Beatriz, that was a reason to splurge.

"When we got the pick-up, I went and got my nails done," she says. "They were $200."

The nail artist went to Beatriz's house and crafted a pink and gold glitter mani, which Beatriz showed off Monday at NBC's Upfront presentations.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine actress Stephanie Beatriz shows her manicure.
CNBC
Brooklyn Nine-Nine actress Stephanie Beatriz shows her manicure.

"I would never do that on a regular basis, but because we had just gotten the pick-up, it was like a gift to myself," Beatriz adds. "Some people go to fancy dinners, I get my nails done."

Beatriz's Instagram page shows other luxury looks.

While researching her role as Rosa — a tough, no nonsense character for "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" — Beatriz discovered that some women in the real police force also sported extravagant manicures now and again, she told Seth Meyers on a recent episode of NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers."

"I interviewed various female detectives," the actress said. "My favorites were the beat cops because all of them had serious nails."

When "Brooklyn Nine-Nine's" cancellation was first announced by Fox, the show's fans, including stars like Lin-Manuel Miranda, took to Twitter using the hashtags #SaveB99 and #RenewB99.

The show stars Andy Samberg, a former cast member of NBC's "Saturday Night Live." Seth Meyers welcomed Samberg back to the network.

The "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" cast, including Beatriz, thanked the shows' fans for their support.

Don't miss: Figure skater Adam Rippon reveals his $6,000 pre-Oympics splurge

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook!

Figure skater Adam Rippon made a $6,000 pre-Olympics splurge — here's why
Figure skater Adam Rippon made a $6,000 pre-Olympics splurge — here's why   

Disclosure: NBCUniversal is the parent company of NBC and CNBC.

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...