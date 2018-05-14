Here's what this 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' actress splurged on when the show got renewed

While researching her role as Rosa — a tough, no nonsense character for "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" — Beatriz discovered that some women in the real police force also sported extravagant manicures now and again, she told Seth Meyers on a recent episode of NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers."
"I interviewed various female detectives," the actress said. "My favorites were the beat cops because all of them had serious nails."
When "Brooklyn Nine-Nine's" cancellation was first announced by Fox, the show's fans, including stars like Lin-Manuel Miranda, took to Twitter using the hashtags #SaveB99 and #RenewB99.
The show stars Andy Samberg, a former cast member of NBC's "Saturday Night Live." Seth Meyers welcomed Samberg back to the network.
The "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" cast, including Beatriz, thanked the shows' fans for their support.
