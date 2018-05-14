Here's what this 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' actress splurged on when the show got renewed

When Fox announced Thursday that the police comedy "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" was canceled, actress Stephanie Beatriz started planning for the worst.

"Essentially, we had lost our jobs for a moment," Beatriz, who plays an officer named Rosa on the five-season show, tells CNBC Make It.

She began asking herself, "What can I cut out of my monthly budget that isn't necessary? What can I shed?" Beatriz says. "That was the initial thing."