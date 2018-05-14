CBS, Viacom had agreed on price for deal before lawsuit, sources say

CBS and Viacom had reached a deal in price for a merger before a disagreement over directors ripped the two apart, according to sources familiar with the situation.

The agreed upon price was a ratio of 0.6135 CBS shares for every Viacom class B share.

CBS sued Shari Redstone's National Amusements, the controlling shareholder of both companies, on Monday to block her from to interfering at a special board meeting where the merger would be considered.

Redstone could counter sue CBS directors for a breach of loyalty, the sources said.