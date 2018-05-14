Senate Democrats sent dozens of questions to AT&T and Novartis on Monday, saying the multinational companies' recently revealed payments to the company of President Donald Trump's lawyer "raise obvious questions about corruption."
Telecommunications giant AT&T said in a statement last week that it paid Trump's attorney, Michael Cohen, $50,000 a month under a one-year contract brokered shortly after the 2016 election to gain insights into the new president and his administration – including on regulatory issues and the company's deal to merge with Time Warner.
Swiss pharmaceutical behemoth Novartis said it made monthly payments to Cohen's company, Essential Consultants, totaling $1.2 million for guidance "as to how the Trump administration might approach certain US healthcare policy matters." Novartis said it determined Cohen was "unable" to provide the desired services after a meeting in March 2017.