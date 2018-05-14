US should watch its debt pile before 'things get out of hand,' Fed's Mester says

The U.S. should keep its debt-to-GDP (gross domestic product) in mind before things "get out of hand," Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said Monday.

Asked by CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche if she was worried about the outlook for rising U.S. debt, Mester was measured but encouraged monitoring the debt level, which is at a historic high.

"We have to look at the health of U.S. economy, are we on a sustained fiscal path?" Mester replied. "We should think of this now as we go forward, and not wait until things get out of hand."

Current debt-to-GDP is 75 percent, but is expected to double by 2047, pushed upward by a raft of recent government spending and stimulus programs.