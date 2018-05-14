The populist cleric who fought US troops is winning Iraq’s election: Meet Moqtada al Sadr

The numbers are still coming in after polls closed over the weekend in Iraq's first election since defeating the Islamic State (ISIS) late last year.

And they are pointing to a shock win for firebrand Iraqi cleric Moqtada al Sadr, who wasn't even running for prime minister, along with his coalition allies, the Iraqi Communist Party.

He is followed by Iran-backed Shia militia leader Hadi Al Amiri, while incumbent Prime Minister Haider Al Abadi, initially predicted to win re-election, trails in third. Voter turnout was a low 44.5 percent, indicating widespread voter apathy and pessimism, observers said.

The early polls come from a document provided to Reuters, however the news agency was unable to independently verify the information.