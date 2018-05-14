AirAsia boss says he will 'forever regret' appearing to back Malaysia's Najib before election

In the aftermath of Malaysia's stunning election result, one of the country's most respected business figures has admitted to "buckling" to pressure from the previous government.

AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes, who enjoys near-rockstar status in the Southeast Asian nation, apologized on Sunday for a flashy, apparent endorsement of then-leader Najib Razak in the run- up to the May 9 general election. Razak was kicked out of office in a stunning upset election last week.

AirAsia's stock tanked as much as 10 percent on Monday as the Malaysian market re-opened for trading post-election.

Fernandes, dubbed Malaysia's version of Virgin Group magnate Sir Richard Branson, said on Facebook that he made "a grave error of judgement" by appearing in a May 6 video in which he thanked scandal-ridden Najib for AirAsia's growth.

Shortly following that video, Najib tweeted photos of himself with Fernandes on an AirAsia plane that sported the campaign slogan of Najib's long-ruling Barisan National party.

Those developments prompted fierce backlash from Malaysian netizens. Public anger over Najib's alleged involved in a multi-billion dollar graft caseinvolving state funds was a primary reason underlining the 64 year-old's electoral defeat last week at the hands of Mahathir Mohamad, who was sworn in as prime minister on Thursday.

Najib has denied any wrongdoing in the so-called 1MDB scandal.

Fernandes on Sunday said he "foolishly" made the May 6 video, which he described as "fairly neutral and factual," to "appease" Najib's government.

Fernandes also said that the former administration was pushing him to remove Chairman Rafidah Aziz of long-haul carrier AirAsia X and cancel 120 extra flights that were created especially for Malaysians to return home to vote.