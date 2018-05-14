Mark Cuban isn't ready to invest in Apple: 'I would rather have a lot of cash when things go bad'

Cuban isn't ready to invest in Apple: 'I would rather have a lot of cash when things go bad' 1 Hour Ago | 01:57

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban thinks Apple will probably make it to a market cap of $1 trillion — but that doesn't mean he's investing now.

The Dallas Mavericks owner says he is content with his current positions in tech giants Amazon and Netflix.

"We can talk about Apple going to a trillion, and there's no reason why [it] won't," Cuban said Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Alley."

Cuban explained his position, calling Amazon "the best company, best startup in the world" and saying Netflix is "not far behind."

"I'm not ready to dive-in and put more cash into stocks right now. I'm content to have two big positions that continue to do well. I think they're great companies," Cuban said.

Cuban may be reticent to invest in Apple, but he admires its business. He cited growth in the service business, watch business, applications and market cap as indicators of its prowess. But he also said he hadn't seen an opportunity to invest and doesn't want to risk it.

"[Invest] when there's blood in the streets," Cuban said.

"I would rather have a lot of cash on hand for that time when things go bad," Cuban added.