New York cryptocurrency conference triples in size, tracking for $17 million in ticket sales

After bitcoin's explosive surge in the latter part of 2017, the crowd at the flagship annual cryptocurrency conference has grown three times as large.

An estimated 8,500 are attending CoinDesk's Consensus 2018 this week in New York City, according to Barry Silbert, CEO and and founder of parent company Digital Currency Group.

That's more than triple the 2,700 attendees CoinDesk reported for the May 2017 conference.

At roughly $2,000 a ticket, that means the conference is raking in at least $17 million in ticket sales alone this year. Last-minute admission is $3,000 a head.

CoinDesk declined to comment on revenue.