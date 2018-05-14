A woman makes about 80 cents for every dollar a man does nationwide, but that shortfall can vary widely depending on where you live.

A new report by GOBankingRates determined pay gaps between men and women across each state by analyzing data from the Census Bureau's 2016 American Community Survey. The study compared overall pay levels but not by job category.

In some states, like Wyoming and Utah, women make only a little more than half what their male counterparts earn — in part because the jobs in those areas are weighted heavily toward the energy-producing industry.

And there's no state in the country where earnings between the genders are equal, GoBankingRates found.

"In every single state, women are earning less," said Cameron Huddleston, a life and money expert for GoBankingRates, "and, in most states, women are earning less in every career field."

In Washington, D.C., which comes the closest to parity, women earn 83 cents on the dollar. (See map below.)