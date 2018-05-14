Those Lambos parked at the bitcoin conference are just a promotion

Three Lamborghinis parked Monday morning near a major cryptocurrency conference in New York did not belong to investors in bitcoin, or any other digital coin.
Instead, two of the luxury cars were from Broadway Supercars, a New Jersey-based car rental, and one belonged to company founder John Nouri.
He said he was hired to park the cars for about five hours Monday morning on Sixth Ave just outside a Hilton hotel, where more than 8,500 people are expected to attend CoinDesk's Consensus conference that kicked off Monday. It's part of a promotion for the conference, and cryptocurrency exchange BitMex, he said.