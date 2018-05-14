Uber hires an Amazon executive to head up its UK unit as fight to keep London license continues

Uber named its new U.K. boss Monday amid an ongoing battle with London's transport regulator over its license to operate in the city.

The ride-hailing giant said Jamie Heywood, U.K. director of electronics at Amazon, would join Uber next month as its new regional general manager for Northern and Eastern Europe.

London's transport authority, Transport for London (TfL), decided to strip Uber of its license late last year, but the company has been fighting to keep the license through an appeal. Currently, Uber is still able to operate in Britain's capital.

Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty, vice president and regional general manager of Uber in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, said that Heywood would bring a "wide-range of international experience in both regulated industries and scaling fast-growing businesses" to the ride-hailing giant.

"Jamie's leadership will also be crucial as we implement major changes across Europe including more safety features, improvements for drivers and a new approach to partnering with cities," Gore-Coty said in a statement Monday.