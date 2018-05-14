A UK spy chief has accused Russia of ‘flagrant breaches’ of international law

One of the U.K.'s top spies has made a rare public speech, accusing Russia of "flagrant breaches of international rules" over a poisoning attack on U.K. soil in March.

In a speech to security chiefs in Berlin Monday, MI5 Director-General Andrew Parker said the "reckless attempted assassination of Sergei Skripal, using a highly lethal nerve agent, put numerous lives at risk, including that of his daughter."

It was the first time in history that the boss of Britain's domestic spy agency spoke publicly at a venue outside of the United Kingdom. Parker also said there was a need to "shine a light through the fog of lies, half-truths, and obfuscations that pours out of their propaganda machine."

It is now 10 weeks since a nerve agent attack on the former Russian spy Skripal and his daughter Yulia, in the English city of Salisbury. The pair were found unconscious on March 4 on a bench.

Skripal remains in hospital but is no longer in a critical condition, while his daughter was discharged last month. No suspect has been identified but the United States and other European countries joined with Britain in blaming Russia for the attack.

Moscow has denied responsibility. It has also retaliated against a co-ordinated move by Western countries to expel 150 Russian diplomats by ordering out the same number of opposing officials from foreign embassies in Russia.