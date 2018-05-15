When your advisor asks if you want to name a so-called "trusted contact" for your investment accounts, don't view the decision lightly.

As a result of a securities rule change that took effect several months ago, brokerages are in the process of asking clients if they want to choose a person who would be contacted if their advisor suspects fraud or mental decline.

"It's important to be careful about the person you name," said Marve Ann Alaimo, a partner at the law firm Porter Wright Morris & Arthur in Naples, Florida. "You need to make sure it's someone who can be trusted to do the right thing with any information they're given from your advisor."