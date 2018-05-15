Amazon is moving into blockchain with a new partnership

How to start your very own cryptocurrency 7:15 AM ET Wed, 9 May 2018 | 03:13

Blockchain technology record transactions on a public, distributed ledger, which advocates say gets rid of the need for a third party in many cases. The technology is touted as faster and more secure by advocates.

"Introducing Kaleido to AWS customers is going to help customers move faster and not worry

about managing blockchain themselves," Amazon Web Services said in a statement. It is the first Blockchain SaaS solution available on the AWS Marketplace and will help them rapidly advance their blockchain projects."

Amazon Web Services is a subsidiary of Amazon that offers a paid subscription for cloud computing platforms to individuals, companies and governments. AWS is using a partner-led strategy instead of building from the ground up.

"They've been looking for partners to help get blockchain into their customers hands," Cerveny said. "They're putting it in the marketplace will accelerate what their customers are going to do with it."

The founder of the Ethereum blockchain platform, which is what Kaleido and AWS will be using, said this is the biggest move yet by the tech giant to get into blockchain.

"This is a heavy duty, full stack way of getting the company into blockchain solutions," said Joseph Lubin, founder of Ethereum.

Blockchain can help Amazon in other arms of the ever-expanding business he said, using supply chain as one example. Lubin said Consensys, which oversees more than 50 blockchain projects, has seen a major increase in interest around the technology.

"Three years ago we were getting calls from companies trying to spell blockchain and trying to order one in a color because their boss told them they should get a blockchain," Lubin said. "At this point there are tens of thousands of companies around the world that have real sophistication around this."