Seeing Engineered Arts' Mesmer humanoid robots will likely make you do a double take. Mesmer robots can sense people's body language, age and mood and react accordingly. They can even maintain eye contact. Engineered Arts specializes in making robots for entertainment, education and research. Recently, the company made a Mesmer robot for Madame Tussauds wax museum in Shanghai. The Mesmer robots are priced on a case-by-case basis, but an earlier model, RoboThespian, costs more than $79,000.