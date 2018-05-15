Buffett's Berkshire adds to stakes in Teva and Monsanto in the first quarter

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reported larger holdings of the Israeli pharmaceutical company Teva Pharmaceutical and the St. Louis-based agricultural product giant Monsanto in the first quarter.

Berkshire more than doubled its stake in Teva, to 40 million shares in the first three months of this year after first reporting a stake of 18.8 million shares in the fourth quarter of last year. The changes are reflected in Berkshire's latest regulatory filing on Tuesday, but they only report holdings up to the end of March.

Berkshire also reported adding 7.3 million shares of Monsanto in the first quarter, to total 19 million shares.

Shares of Teva rose 0.89 percent in after market trading, while shares of Monsanto rose 0.1 percent. The Justice Department recently approved German conglomerate Bayer AG's $62 billion deal to buy Monsanto.

Buffett told CNBC earlier this month Berkshire had exited its stake in International Business Machines and had added 75 million shares of Apple in the quarter.