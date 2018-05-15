New Concept Energy, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: GBR), (the “Company” or “NCE”) a Dallas-based oil and gas company, today reported a net loss from continuing operations for the three months ended March 31, 2018 of $134,000 or ($0.07) per share, compared to net loss from continuing operations of $172,000 or ($0.09) per share for the three months ended March 31, 2017.
The Company reported a net loss of $134,000 for three months ended March 31, 2018, as compared to net loss of $159,000 for the similar period in 2017.
For the three months ended March 31, 2018, the Company recorded oil and gas revenues of $204,000 as compared to $195,000 for the comparable period of 2017.
For the three months ended March 31, 2018, the Company recorded oil and gas operating expenses of $275,000 as compared to $256,000 for the comparable period of 2017. The increase was due to overall increase in general operating expenses.
For the three months ended March 31, 2018, corporate general & administrative expenses were $75,000 as compared to $100,000 for the comparable periods in 2016. The decrease was due to a decrease in payroll expenses of $23,000 as well as other administrative costs.
|NEW CONCEPT ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(amounts in thousands)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2018
|2017
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|397
|$
|419
|Accounts receivable from oil and gas sales
|58
|67
|Current portion note receivable
|47
|36
|Total current assets
|502
|522
|Oil and natural gas properties (full cost accounting method)
|Proved developed and undeveloped oil and gas properties, net of depletion
|2,669
|2,721
|Property and equipment, net of depreciation
|Land, buildings and equipment - oil and gas operations
|647
|661
|Note Receivable
|278
|301
|Total assets
|$
|4,096
|$
|4,205
|NEW CONCEPT ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - CONTINUED
|(amounts in thousands, except share amounts)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2018
|2017
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable - (including $433 and $412 due to related parties in 2018 and 2017)
|$
|464
|$
|446
|Accrued expenses
|58
|29
|Current portion of long term debt
|68
|81
|Total current liabilities
|590
|556
|Long-term debt
|Notes payable less current portion
|234
|243
|Asset retirement obligation
|2,770
|2,770
|Total liabilities
|3,594
|3,569
|Stockholders' equity
|Preferred stock, Series B
|1
|1
|Common stock, $.01 par value; authorized, 100,000,000
|shares; issued and outstanding, 2,036,935 shares
|at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017
|21
|21
|Additional paid-in capital
|59,000
|59,000
|Accumulated deficit
|(58,520
|)
|(58,386
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|502
|636
|Total liabilities & equity
|$
|4,096
|$
|4,205
|NEW CONCEPT ENERGY, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
|(unaudited)
|(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|For the Three Months ended
|March 31,
|2018
|2017
|Revenue
|Oil and gas operations, net of royalties
|$
|204
|$
|195
|Total Revenues
|204
|195
|Operating expenses
|Oil and gas operations
|275
|256
|Corporate general and administrative
|75
|100
|Total Operating Expenses
|350
|356
|Operating earnings (loss)
|(146
|)
|(161
|)
|Other income (expense)
|Interest income
|7
|4
|Interest expense
|(6
|)
|(7
|)
|Other income (expense), net
|11
|(8
|)
|Expense
|12
|(11
|)
|Earnings (loss) from continuing operations
|(134
|)
|(172
|)
|Earnings from discontinued operations
|0
|13
|Net income (loss) applicable to common shares
|$
|(134
|)
|$
|(159
|)
|Net (loss) per common share from continuing operations
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|(0.09
|)
|Net income per common share from discontinued operations
|$
|-
|$
|0.01
|Net income (loss) per common share-basic and diluted
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|(0.08
|)
|Weighted average common and equivalent shares outstanding - basic
|2,037
|1,947
|
