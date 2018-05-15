Cramer Remix: The one stock that is being unjustly overlooked 16 Mins Ago | 01:04

Even with Disney's strong second-quarter earnings report, boosted by theme park success and multiple blockbusters, CNBC's Jim Cramer has noticed that investors still overlook its stock.

"No one seems to care that Disney's movies keep breaking records," the "Mad Money" host said about its Avengers and Black Panther films. "Throw in the fact that the company's been a voracious buyer of its own stock, and it's downright puzzling, frankly, that this market only seems to focus on one thing: subscriber losses at ESPN."

So Cramer called on technician Tim Collins, his colleague at RealMoney.com, to help him understand how Disney's technical indicators were factoring into its share price.

And "as Collins sees it, there are few animals more unloved on Wall Street than Mickey Mouse," Cramer said Tuesday. "So, on a not-so-hot day for the averages, I want to address one of the most unjustly overlooked stocks in the market."

"The darned thing still gets no respect and it feels kind of stuck here," he added before turning to Disney's weekly chart.