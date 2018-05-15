German lender Commerzbank rallies after first-quarter earnings beat

ECB likely to move rates in the second half of 2019: Commerzbank CFO 2 Hours Ago | 02:03

Shares of Germany's second-largest lender Commerzbank rallied Tuesday after its first-quarter profits beat forecasts.

The bank also said it aims to resume its dividend payouts for this year.

Commerzbank's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Stephan Engels told CNBC's Annette Weisbach in Frankfurt Tuesday that the company's plan to win business from smaller rivals was paying off.

"The basic model that more customers means more assets and more assets is the foundation for more profitability is working. We are managing to compensate for the drag effect of negative interest rates," he said.

Nonetheless, Commerzbank's strategy to gain market share and reap rewards when interest rates rise is coming under pressure from stuttering European growth. With European data appearing to soften in recent weeks, Engels did not foresee a rise in European interest rates until the second half of 2019.

"(At) the beginning of the year we had higher hopes on interest rate rises, and I think that we have seen a little bit of sobering of that view during this last quarter," he added.