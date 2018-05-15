Trump CIA pick Haspel says agency should not have carried out 'enhanced interrogation program'

If Warner decides to join two Democratic colleagues in supporting Haspel's confirmation, it would all but assure her confirmation as CIA director. Warner's office said Tuesday the senator did not yet have a stance on her confirmation.

The Senate Intelligence Committee is scheduled to vote on Haspel's nomination Wednesday. It's not yet clear when the full Senate would vote on whether to confirm her.

Two red-state senators up for re-election this year — Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Joe Donnelly of Indiana — have announced they will support Haspel. Sen. John McCain — an Arizona Republican who was tortured during the Vietnam War — and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., have both said they will oppose Trump's choice to lead the CIA.

Republicans are pressing other red-state Democrats such as Claire McCaskill of Missouri and Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota to support Haspel's confirmation. Sen. Jon Tester, a Montana Democrat up for re-election this year, has already said he will oppose her.

During the hearing last week, Haspel tried to assure lawmakers that she would not allow the use of the interrogation tactics that are broadly viewed as torture. As a candidate, Trump said he supports the use of waterboarding or worse tactics.

Repeatedly pressed about whether she would allow tactics she considers immoral, Haspel at times evaded senators' questions and noted that the CIA does not have a formal role in interrogations.

She said she would not restore "under any circumstances" an interrogation program at the CIA and supports the "higher moral standard" the U.S. holds now.