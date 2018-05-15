When Prince Harry proposed to Meghan Markle, the one-of-a-kind ring drew much attention. Partly for its sentimental value — two diamonds from Princess Diana's personal collection flank the five-carat center stone — and partly because, although no one can be certain, experts estimate the ring to be worth as much as $350,000.

That's a far cry from how much regular Americans spend on engagement rings.

On average, Americans say you should spend around $2,000 on a ring, according to TD Bank's 2017 "Love & Money Survey." However, 10 percent of survey respondents believe a ring isn't necessary at all.

Conventional wisdom dictates that you should fork over one to three months' salary on an engagement ring, but the trend has fallen out of style in recent years. After all, it did start as a campaign by diamond retailers to improve sales.