Meghan Markle once drove a 'beat up' Ford that she had to climb into through the trunk

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding on May 19 will cost an estimated £32 million ($43.4 million). And the gown Markle is wearing, and paying for, reportedly costs £100,000, or $135,593.
The American actress will be marrying into world-class wealth, but there was a time when the she was counting pennies. Before her big breakthrough playing paralegal Rachel Zane on the USA show "Suits," Markle took a job as a briefcase girl on the NBC show "Deal or No Deal" to "make ends meet." She even worked as a calligrapher while pursuing her acting career.
At one point, Markle drove a "beat up, hand-me-down — but awesome — Ford Explorer" from audition to audition, she told Entertainment Tonight in a 2017 interview.