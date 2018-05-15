Meghan Markle's wedding dress reportedly costs 3 times the average American's salary

And spending six figures on a dress is standard when it comes to royal wedding gowns: Princess Diana's wedding dress, which featured 10,000 pearls and a 25-foot train, was estimated to cost $115,000, and Kate Middleton's Alexander McQueen gown reportedly cost $434,000.

The Daily Mail reports that Markle will wear a gown by British couture designers Ralph & Russo — for her first dress, that is. Markle is expected to change into something less restrictive after the ceremony.

Markle will likely cover the cost of the dresses herself, like Middleton did in 2011. But that's all she'll have to pay for. Kensington Palace will cover the rest of the costs of the eight-figure wedding.

