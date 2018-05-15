Meghan Markle's wedding dress reportedly costs 3 times the average American's salary

Meghan Markle, 36, is set to wed Prince Harry, 33, on May 19 at St. George's chapel at Windsor Castle. And the gown she'll wear to walk down the aisle reportedly costs £100,000, or $135,593, according to sources who spoke to the Daily Mail. That's roughly three times the average salary of American workers ($44,564), and about 87 times the typical cost of wedding dresses across the U.S.: $1,564.
But Markle's isn't your typical wedding. Bride Book estimates that the royal affair will cost around £32 million ($43.4 million), mostly thanks to security costs like snipers and undercover police that, alone, could add up to £30 million ($40.7 million).