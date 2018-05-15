Widely followed Morgan Stanley analyst on Tesla slashes his price target due to Model 3 profitability worries

Morgan Stanley is getting more negative over profitability of Tesla's Model 3 electric car.
The firm's analyst Adam Jonas slashed his price target to $291 from $376 for Tesla shares, roughly flat to the stock's Monday close.
"We are making material reductions to our earnings estimates to reflect lingering manufacturing issues with the Model 3," Jonas wrote in a note to clients Tuesday. "It is our view that the challenges in ramping up Model 3 production reflect fundamental issues of vehicle design, manufacturing process, and automation levels that can weigh against the profitability of the vehicle."