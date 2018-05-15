Widely followed Morgan Stanley analyst on Tesla slashes his price target due to Model 3 profitability worries

Tesla shares declined 2.3 percent in Tuesday's premarket session after the report.

The analyst also noted the company's significant recent management turnover. He reduced his long-term operating profit margin forecast for Tesla to 9.8 percent from 14.3 percent.

"Following 1Q18 results, we are making significant cuts to our near-term and long-term auto margin forecasts and allow for marginally greater equity dilution," he wrote. "We see Tesla as trading near fair value with a balanced risk-reward."

Jonas reiterated his equal-weight rating for the stock.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.