Wall Street may be perceiving inflation as a stock market risk, but J.P. Morgan Private Bank's Jack Caffrey suggests there's at least one group that may be secretly hoping for it.

"I actually think most retailers would actually benefit from a discussion about inflation," the firm's equity portfolio manager said Monday on CNBC's "Trading Nation." "That might actually catalyze the consumer to actually spend sooner rather than waiting with the anticipation that it will be cheaper."

After years of deflation, Caffrey notes that the idea of somewhat higher prices could reignite excitement — a factor that's typically bullish for the group.