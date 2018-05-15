Wall Street may be perceiving inflation as a stock market risk, but J.P. Morgan Private Bank's Jack Caffrey suggests there's at least one group that may be secretly hoping for it.
"I actually think most retailers would actually benefit from a discussion about inflation," the firm's equity portfolio manager said Monday on CNBC's "Trading Nation." "That might actually catalyze the consumer to actually spend sooner rather than waiting with the anticipation that it will be cheaper."
After years of deflation, Caffrey notes that the idea of somewhat higher prices could reignite excitement — a factor that's typically bullish for the group.
"I actually think inflation might help some of the retailers actually start prompting somewhat better comparisons," he added.
It's possible big retailers reporting quarterly numbers this week, such as Macy's, Walmart and Nordstrom, could give guidance about inflation. But for now, Caffrey believes it's too early to determine if rising prices will fetch bigger profits. So he's staying neutral on the space.
But there are two areas he's confident will benefit from rising inflation.
"Certainly, financials might be beneficiaries if this leads to a higher interest rate environment or concerns of higher interest rates," Caffrey said. "It could also be helpful for the energy stocks to the extent that higher inflation is caused by higher oil [and] higher gasoline prices."