    ×

    Trading Nation

    The one area of the market that may be secretly wishing for inflation — retail

    Retailers could be on verge of regaining pricing power, money manager suggests
    Retailers could be on verge of regaining pricing power, money manager suggests   

    Wall Street may be perceiving inflation as a stock market risk, but J.P. Morgan Private Bank's Jack Caffrey suggests there's at least one group that may be secretly hoping for it.

    "I actually think most retailers would actually benefit from a discussion about inflation," the firm's equity portfolio manager said Monday on CNBC's "Trading Nation." "That might actually catalyze the consumer to actually spend sooner rather than waiting with the anticipation that it will be cheaper."

    After years of deflation, Caffrey notes that the idea of somewhat higher prices could reignite excitement — a factor that's typically bullish for the group.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    "I actually think inflation might help some of the retailers actually start prompting somewhat better comparisons," he added.

    It's possible big retailers reporting quarterly numbers this week, such as Macy's, Walmart and Nordstrom, could give guidance about inflation. But for now, Caffrey believes it's too early to determine if rising prices will fetch bigger profits. So he's staying neutral on the space.

    But there are two areas he's confident will benefit from rising inflation.

    "Certainly, financials might be beneficiaries if this leads to a higher interest rate environment or concerns of higher interest rates," Caffrey said. "It could also be helpful for the energy stocks to the extent that higher inflation is caused by higher oil [and] higher gasoline prices."

    Solid earnings to overpower inflation jitters, J.P. Morgan Private Bank says
    Solid earnings to overpower inflation jitters, J.P. Morgan Private Bank says   

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    RBOB GAS
    ---
    OIL
    ---
    JWN
    ---
    WMT
    ---
    M
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Sara Eisen

    Sara Eisen joined CNBC in December 2013 as a correspondent, focusing on the global consumer. She is co-anchor of the 10AM ET hour of CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" (M-F, 9AM-11AM ET), broadcast from Post 9 at the New York Stock Exchange.

    In March 2018, Eisen was named co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F, 1PM-3PM ET), which broadcasts from CNBC Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...