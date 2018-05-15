VISIT CNBC.COM

These are the 30 most valuable VC-backed companies — 2 are worth more than $50 billion each

With a valuation of $69.6 billion, San Francisco-based Uber is the most valuable venture-backed company in the world.

That's according to recently released data from private financial market database PitchBook.

Just behind Uber is the ride-hailing giant's Chinese rival, Beijing-based Didi Chuxing, the world's second most valuable venture-backed company at $56 billion.

In fact, of the 30 most valuable venture-backed companies in the world, five are ride-hailing companies, according to PitchBook: Uber; Didi Chuxing; San Francisco-based Lyft; Singapore-based Grab; and Jakarta, Indonesia-based Go Jek.

Also notable, all but four of the most valuable venture capital-backed companies on PitchBook's list are based in either China or the United States. Only four companies on the list are based elsewhere — Singapore's Grab and Indonesia's Go Jek, along with Indian digital payments company Paytm and Coupang, South Korea's largest online retailer.

The list of the top 30, as provided by PitchBook, is below.

The data used for the list reflects companies' values as of May 11, 2018.

Venture-backed companies that are in the process of going public or being acquired were not included on the list, according to PitchBook. For example, the list does not include Indian e-commerce company Flipkart, which agreed to sell a majority stake in itself to Walmart for roughly $16 billion on May 9.

