The battle for Congress heads to Pennsylvania: Here are Tuesday's primary races to watch

For the second straight week, voters in four states will choose major party nominees for races with big stakes in November's midterm elections.

Pennsylvania, Nebraska, Idaho and Oregon hold primary elections Tuesday for races for the House, Senate and governor. The busiest slate will take place in swing state Pennsylvania, where a new congressional map has made Democrats more competitive in several House districts.

Democrats and Republicans will pick candidates for a handful of House races crucial to November's battle for the chamber. If Pennsylvania swings the Democrats' way, the party can pick up a good chunk of the 23 seats it needs to win to take control of the House in November.

Here are the races to watch on Tuesday: