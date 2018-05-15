Although more and more Americans approaching retirement are opting to age in place where they are, it's no secret that many other retirees, in classic style, look to relocate once they've left their careers behind.

"Some seek a lower cost of living, while others want beautiful scenery, warm weather or both," said financial technology company SmartAsset, which has released its third annual study analyzing the migration patterns of people over the age of 60.

There are no huge surprises for 2018 — apart from the fact that no city in Florida broke the Top 10 for overall inbound retiree arrivals, despite the fact the Sunshine State — with a net migration of 84,663 retirees — remains the top state attracting retirees. Arizona, with four cities in this year's Top 10, only attracted 28,614 in total, by way of comparison.

By CNBC's Kenneth Kiesnoski. Source: SmartAsset

Posted 15 May 2018