Tesla is reportedly losing two energy leaders amid Musk's reorganization

Tesla's energy unit lost two executives after CEO Elon Musk announced a "thorough reorganization" of the company, Bloomberg reported.

Stationary storage unit product director Arch Padmanabhan, and Bob Rudd, a former SolarCity executive who led commercial and utility sales, have both left the electric car company, sources told Bloomberg. Padmanabhan told Bloomberg he is working on a new venture.

Padmanabhan and Rudd are just the latest executives to step away from or leave Tesla, as the company faces scrutiny on multiple fronts. They join a growing list of 10 others to depart or take a leave from the company within the past seven months. The most recent departure was that ofsenior vice president of engineering Doug Field.Tesla on Friday announced he would take a leave of absence.

The electric automaker has been struggling under pressure from regulators, shareholders and consumers, as it fights to meet aggressive Model 3 production and stave off rumors of financial difficulty.

Tesla did not wish to comment, beyond referring to a statement released yesterday from Musk to employees on the reorganization.

"To ensure that Tesla is well prepared for the future, we have been undertaking a thorough reorganization of our company. As part of the reorg, we are flattening the management structure to improve communication, combining functions where sensible and trimming activities that are not vital to the success of our mission. To be clear, we will continue to hire rapidly in critical hourly and salaried positions to support the Model 3 production ramp and future product development.

