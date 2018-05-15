VISIT CNBC.COM

There are more billionaires in the US than in China, Germany and India combined

There are now more billionaires in the world than ever before: 2,754. That's according to The Wealth-X Billionaire Census 2018, which finds that "the billionaire population and their wealth soared to record levels in 2017."

The United States accounts for 25 percent of the global billionaire population, Wealth-X finds though it's home to just over 4 percent of the world's total population. In fact, there are more billionaires in the U.S. (680), than in China, Germany and India combined.

"Buoyed by a robust domestic economy, solid equity gains and the high concentration of wealth-creating technology firms, the U.S. added a net 60 new billionaires, with the collective net worth of the 680-strong population rising to $3.2 trillion," the research firm reports.

Read on to see the 10 countries with the largest populations of billionaires, and the total wealth held by the billionaire residents.

10. United Arab Emirates

Number of billionaires: 62
Total wealth: $168 billion

9. Saudi Arabia

Number of billionaires: 62
Total wealth: $169 billion

8. United Kingdom

Number of billionaires: 90
Total wealth: $251 billion

7. Hong Kong*

Number of billionaires: 93
Total wealth: $315 billion

*Hong Kong is a semi-autonomous, special administrative region of China

6. Russia

Number of billionaires: 96
Total wealth: $351 billion

5. Switzerland

Number of billionaires: 99
Total wealth: $265 billion

4. India

Number of billionaires: 104
Total wealth: $299 billion

3. Germany

Number of billionaires: 152
Total wealth: $466 billion

2. China

Number of billionaires: 338
Total wealth: $1.1 trillion

1. United States

Number of billionaires: 680
Total wealth: $3.2 trillion

