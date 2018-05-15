President Trump shrinks from another fight with China

He has done the same in soft responses to Russia's assassination of journalists and dissidents. With the words, "You think our country's so innocent," the president has even shrunk from claiming the moral high ground for America.

"For all his bluster, one of the surprising takeaways from Trump's 16 months as president is how cowed he often is by the strong men of international politics," said Nicholas Burns, a U.S. diplomat under presidents of both parties and now a professor at Harvard's Kennedy School.

Trump has followed a similar pattern on domestic issues.

During the 2016 campaign, he vowed to working-class supporters he would cut prescription drug prices by making pharmaceutical firms negotiate with Medicare. The powerful drug industry loathes the idea.

When he unveiled his plan for cutting drug prices last week, Trump had dropped it.

Candidate Trump promised to confront Wall Street in his tax plan by eliminating a big loophole for hedge fund managers. His aides promised wealthy Americans would get no tax cut at all.

The "carried interest" loophole was preserved. The wealthy got the biggest tax cuts of all.

As president, following the Parkland school massacre, Trump mocked Congress as too scared of the National Rifle Association to enact new gun restrictions. He cast himself as tougher.

After the NRA resisted, Trump backed off.