This is Americans' No. 1 financial regret—and it could be costing them thousands

Looking back on their finances, Americans wish they had started preparing for the future earlier in life.
That's according to new data from Bankrate, which polled U.S. adults about their financial regrets. Not saving for retirement early enough is the most common regret. Not saving enough for emergency expenses comes in second.
Taking on debt seems to be a lesser concern, according to the findings. Only 10 percent of respondents cite too much credit card debt at their biggest regret, while 8 percent wish they could remake their student loan decisions.