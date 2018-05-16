This is Americans' No. 1 financial regret—and it could be costing them thousands

Here's the future Jeff Bezos saw for himself at 80, if he didn't found Amazon at 30 5:18 PM ET Tue, 21 Nov 2017 | 02:09

Even if you already have debt, prioritizing contributions to an emergency fund can prevent a broken-down car or unexpected hospital visit from putting you in a much deeper hole. Building a solid emergency fund before attending to other financial goals, such as paying off debt, is crucial because it prevents bumps in the road from completely derailing the journey, explains Dave Ramsey in "The Total Money Makeover."

And, in order to get ahead on retirement, experts recommend beginning to save as much as you can as early as you can.

"Time is your greatest ally when saving for the future," Greg McBride, CFA and chief financial analyst at Bankrate, says in the report. "To workers of all ages, there is no better time than the present to increase your 401(k) contribution or fund an IRA."

Anyone looking to lower their expenses can consider downsizing their home, trimming their grocery bill or making it a priority to eliminate debt. And those with the capacity to take on additional work can bring in extra cash by renting out spare rooms, reselling items online or taking on freelance work. Here's how much the most common side hustles pay.

