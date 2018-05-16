Anthony Scaramucci, days after he was appointed White House communications director in 2017, wrote an email to Rob Goldstone, the music promoter who played a role in setting up a meeting between Russians linked to the Kremlin and Donald Trump Jr. and top campaign figures at Trump Tower in 2016.

In a statement to CNBC, Scaramucci denied that his email to Goldstone had something to do with Russia.

Scaramucci's email to Goldstone came in late July 2017, after Trump appointed him to the senior White House role. Weeks earlier, reports broke about the Trump Tower meeting and Goldstone's role in helping arrange it.

"I don't officially start until the 15th Rob. But I just wanted to drop you a line to say if you ever need to pick my brains then my door is always open," Scaramucci wrote in an email dated July 23, 2017. The email was included in thousands of pages of documents released Wednesday morning by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.