CNBC ANNOUNCES SPEAKER LINEUP FOR DISTRUPTOR 50 ROADSHOW

Half-Day Event Featuring Disruptor 50 Companies to Be Held on May 23rd in Los Angeles

Keynote Interview with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., May 16, 2018 – CNBC today announced the speaker lineup for the inaugural Disruptor 50 Roadshow event, which will take place on Wednesday, May 23rd at Hudson Loft in Los Angeles.

This new half-day event will gather Disruptor 50 company founders, leaders and investors in thriving start-up communities to discuss the challenges and opportunities available to entrepreneurs and share actionable advice with engaged live audiences.

The sixth annual CNBC Disruptor 50 list, an exclusive list of the most ambitious and innovative companies representing breakthrough ideas from all over the world, will be unveiled across CNBC's TV and Digital platforms on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Confirmed speakers for Disruptor 50 Roadshow in Los Angeles include:

Abhijit (Bobby) Bose , CEO and Co-Founder, Ezetap

, CEO and Co-Founder, Ezetap Mark Duplass , Filmmaker, Actor and Author

, Filmmaker, Actor and Author Leura Fine, Founder and CEO, Laurel & Wolf

Founder and CEO, Laurel & Wolf Eric Garcetti, City of Los Angeles Mayor

City of Los Angeles Mayor Katerina Schneider, Founder and CEO, Ritual

Founder and CEO, Ritual Maria Molland Selby , CEO, THINX

, CEO, THINX Dana Settle, Founding Partner, Greycroft

Founding Partner, Greycroft Mark Suster , Managing Partner, Upfront Ventures

, Managing Partner, Upfront Ventures Rodney Williams, Co-Founder and CEO, LISNR

Sponsors for the event include Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs and NetJets. The initial agenda, including the speaker lineup and session times and topics, will be available in the coming days.

CNBC will host a second Disruptor 50 Roadshow event in Philadelphia in October. Details will be released in the coming weeks.

For more information about Disruptor 50 Roadshow or to register to attend, go to: cnbc.com/D50Roadshow.

About CNBC:

With CNBC in the U.S., CNBC in Asia Pacific, CNBC in Europe, Middle East and Africa, and CNBC World, CNBC is the recognized world leader in business news and provides real-time financial market coverage and business information to more than 409 million homes worldwide, including more than 91 million households in the United States and Canada. CNBC also provides daily business updates to 400 million households across China. The network's 15 live hours a day of business programming in North America (weekdays from 4:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. ET) is produced at CNBC's global headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., and includes reports from CNBC News bureaus worldwide. CNBC at night features a mix of new reality programming, CNBC's highly successful series produced exclusively for CNBC and a number of distinctive in-house documentaries.

CNBC Digital delivers more than 52 million multi-platform unique visitors each month. CNBC.com provides real-time financial market news and information to CNBC's investor audience. CNBC Make It is a digital destination focused on making you smarter about how you earn, save and spend your money by zeroing in on careers, leadership, entrepreneurship and personal finance.

CNBC has a vast portfolio of digital products across a variety of platforms including: CNBC.com; CNBC PRO, the premium, integrated desktop/mobile service that provides live access to CNBC programming, exclusive video content and global market data and analysis; a suite of CNBC mobile products including the CNBC Apps for iOS, Android and Windows devices; and additional products such as the CNBC App for the Apple Watch and Apple TV.

Members of the media can receive more information about CNBC and its programming on the NBCUniversal Media Village Web site at http://www.nbcumv.com/programming/cnbc.

For more information about NBCUniversal, please visit http://www.NBCUniversal.com.