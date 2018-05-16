European markets slightly higher as US bond yields climb; Micro Focus up 9%

Shares in Europe were marginally higher on Wednesday morning as investors monitored surging interest rates in the bond markets.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 was 0.14 percent higher with the various sectors moving in different directions. Basic resources led the gains up by nearly 1 percent, closely followed by telecoms.
In terms of individual stocks, Micro Focus led the gains, up by more than 9 percent. This was after a positive trading update. Alstom also rose in early deals, by 4 percent. The company reported that net profit rose by around 60 percent for its fiscal year.
On the other hand, Elior was on track for its worst one-day percentage fall since November 2017, according to Reuters. The shares fell nearly 15 percent after the firm issued a profit warning.
Market players were also digesting renewed geopolitical uncertainty related to North Korea. The country ditched plans for talks with South Korea due on Wednesday after joint military trainings between the U.S. and Seoul, Reuters reported.
At the same time, investors were monitoring the bond market after the yield on the 10-year sovereign rose to 3.09 percent on Tuesday, the highest in seven years. Higher yields mean higher borrowing costs for companies and thus fewer margins for dividends.
In terms of data, inflation numbers in Germany fell by 0.1 percent in April from the previous month but were up by 1.4 percent from the previous year. An IEA oil market report is due at 9 a.m. London time.