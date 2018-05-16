European markets slightly higher as US bond yields climb; Micro Focus up 9%

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was 0.14 percent higher with the various sectors moving in different directions. Basic resources led the gains up by nearly 1 percent, closely followed by telecoms.

In terms of individual stocks, Micro Focus led the gains, up by more than 9 percent. This was after a positive trading update. Alstom also rose in early deals, by 4 percent. The company reported that net profit rose by around 60 percent for its fiscal year.

On the other hand, Elior was on track for its worst one-day percentage fall since November 2017, according to Reuters. The shares fell nearly 15 percent after the firm issued a profit warning.