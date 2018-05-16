Watch Mark Zuckerberg talk about privacy concerns in this 2010 interview   

In this 2010 interview with CNBC, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg talks about overhauling privacy controls on the social network.

"This is a big misperception that people have about the site," Zuckerberg told CNBC on May 26, 2010. "They think the more openly that people share information with everyone that that somehow helps us make more money. It doesn't."

The interview took place eight years before the company became embroiled in a scandal involving Cambridge Analytica, a political consulting firm that misused personal data from millions of Facebook users.