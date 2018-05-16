George Soros' fund bought $35 million of Tesla bonds while loading up on Amazon, Netflix stock

George Soros' investment firm bought a large amount of Tesla bonds in the first quarter of 2018, giving the under pressure electric carmaker a major backer, a regulatory filing shows.

Soros Fund Management bought $35 million worth of convertible notes, which are bonds that can be converted into a specified number of common stock, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing released on Tuesday. The convertible bond is due in March 2019.

Tesla has had a tough start to the year. The company has faced major production problems with its mass-market Model 3 and reshuffled top management, while CEO Elon Musk faced criticism after dismissing analysts' questions on a recent bizarre earnings call.

The electric carmaker relies heavily on the debt markets to raise money. Last year, it raised $1.8 billion in its first high-yield "junk" bond offering. Some analysts suggest that Tesla may have to raise more money to allow it to continue operating.