Homebuilders just posted their worst day in three months. Here's what lies ahead   

Most market watchers are saying the meaningful level to watch is 4 percent, with 3.5 percent as the level many are citing to the lower end. However, if a move above 3 percent hurts the homebuilding stocks, as we have witnessed, this would indicate that a rise to a much lower rate was already having an impact.



Let's face it. The stock market tends to be a leading indicator for the economy. If the housing stocks (which are of course very important to the U.S. economy) break down and move into bear market territory, this would not be a good signal for economic growth in the second half of the year.

That's not to say a breakdown in the group would mean we're headed toward a recession, but it should indicate that growth will not be as strong as consensus may think right now. Therefore, this would be a signal in our minds that investors should consider shifting their portfolios to a little bit more defensive stance.