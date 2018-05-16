JP Morgan’s Wall Street chief talks China, bitcoin, Amazon, and preparing for an inevitable big downturn in stocks

Daniel Pinto has seen his share of booms and busts.



An Argentinean who spent much of his early career in volatile emerging markets, Pinto, 55, began at J.P. Morgan Chase in 1983 as a currency trader in Buenos Aires. Thanks to his ability to manage risk in a series of roles, Pinto has climbed the ranks. In 2014, he was named head of the firm's corporate and investment bank, the world's biggest by revenue.



In January, he was named co-president of J.P. Morgan. That means he and partner Gordon Smith, who leads the consumer bank, are in line to succeed long-time CEO Jamie Dimon if the need arises within the next few years.



In an exclusive interview at the bank's Park Ave. headquarters and in a follow-up phone conversation, Pinto explains his views on a global economy in the latter stages of expansion, the opportunities he sees and how his bank is preparing for the inevitable downturn.



CNBC: You spend a lot of time flying around the world visiting clients, leaders in industries from tech to energy. What are they telling you about the state of the economy?



Pinto: Pretty much everyone agrees that the economy is in very good shape. Obviously, there are different dynamics in each of the sectors. For example, this week I was in Houston talking with some of the oil companies. They are quite positive about the economy, about oil prices maintaining a range, and they are quite positive about investments going into the sector.



We have all these companies reporting earnings, and overall the results seem fine. The technical aspects of the markets are more balanced than they were late last year, where it was pretty much one view, and that view was that the markets will improve no matter what. So you have a bunch of components, from the technical part, to the economy performing and companies performing, which altogether makes me quite positive on the economy.



CNBC: Where are you seeing opportunities now? You recently applied to Chinese regulators for a majority stake in a joint venture to control a business in a rapidly growing part of the world.



Pinto: The opportunities in China are huge. You have a country that clearly is headed, in a slow way, towards deregulation, allowing foreign companies to have a majority stake in the financial services industry. It's a massive equity market, a massive bond market. The payments space is evolving extremely fast. So the opportunity is great. It will be a big contribution to J.P. Morgan and we will contribute to the Chinese market as the years go by and we keep growing our presence there. In particular, the joint venture will allow us to participate more deeply in the local equity markets, do underwritings, things like that.



CNBC: Will China be your bank's second biggest national market after the U.S. when it comes to revenue? How long will that take, a decade?



Pinto: Yes. I have no doubt it will be, and it will happen a lot faster than 10 years.