Republicans hope a left-wing Democrat's primary win in Nebraska will help them keep the House majority

Republicans hope a former Democratic congressman's loss in a Nebraska swing district primary will help them hold on to the chamber in November.

Social worker and political newcomer Kara Eastman declared victory Tuesday night over ex-Rep. Brad Ashford in the Democratic primary for Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District. Eastman ran to the left of Ashford, supporting Medicare for all and other policies championed by leaders and organizations that bill themselves as progressive.

November's 2nd District election figures to be competitive. Incumbent Republican Rep. Don Bacon beat Ashford by only 1 percentage point to win the Omaha-area seat in 2016. But the GOP got the result it desired Tuesday, as Republicans think a candidate further to the ideological left will have a tougher time winning the swing district.

"Far-left progressives are winning the war for the soul of the Democratic Party, and it appears they have their first scalp in former Congressman Brad Ashford," National Republican Congressional Committee spokesman Jack Pandol said in a statement.