Spanning four floors, the London bureau of one of the world's largest beverage makers is teeming with cultural references to the Coca-Cola brand, from the Coke bottle light bulbs and tabletop figurines made from aluminum cans, to a heritage wall that has memorabilia stretched over three storys.

And that's exactly what the company's architects wanted to achieve when designing the office.

"It reflects our culture and brand, while celebrating our heritage as well as our future — so it shows where we've been over the past 130 years and where we're going to be," Sean Kellett, online content editor at Coca-Cola Great Britain, told CNBC Make It.

He added that it was a "vibrant, modern office" that reflected the essence of London.