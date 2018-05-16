Credit: Brown Brogue (Courtesy of MoreySmith)
An open-office plan layout at Coca-Cola's GB HQ in London
Staff have access to an array of facilities that help promote a healthy lifestyle. The Wimpole Street office has changing rooms so those who cycle to work, or use one of the subsidized gym memberships nearby, can freshen up on-site.
Also, its Contour Theater space has stepped-seating that can be used for exercises classes, presentations, watching movies or just having a conversation.
The cafeteria offers a range of foods, from salads and sandwiches, to hot dishes — all at an affordable price. In fact, being a major consumer group, coffee, tea, fresh fruit and Coca-Cola's beverage brands are on every floor — a fingertip away for employees, and all of which are free.