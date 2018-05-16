Brent crude oil tops $80 a barrel as market grows more concerned about Iran sanctions

Brent crude oil on Thursday topped $80 a barrel for the first time since November 2014, as the market grew concerned that the Trump administration's effort to sanction Iran's crude exports could be more successful than originally thought.

Brent, the international benchmark for oil prices, hit a session high of $80.18 a barrel on Thursday, its strongest level since Nov. 24, 2018. The contract was up 37 cents at $79.65 by 9:32 a.m. ET (1332 GMT).

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 34 cents to $71.83 a barrel. WTI earlier hit a high going back to Nov. 28, 2014 at $72.30 a barrel.

President Donald Trump announced last week he would withdraw the United States from the Iran nuclear deal and restore wide-ranging sanctions on Iran. His administration is gave companies 90 to 180 days to wind down current business with Iran subject to sanctions.

The market is becoming convinced that Trump will be able to disrupt crude exports after his administration slapped sanctions on the head of Iran's central bank earlier this week, said John Kilduff, founding partner at energy hedge fund Again Capital .