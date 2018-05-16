Opportunities in this 'sell-the-news' market will drive stocks this summer: Analyst

The recent market action is pointing to some good news for the summer, analyst Chris Johnson told CNBC on Wednesday.

For one, more than half the companies that beat earnings expectations for the first quarter sold off by almost 2 percent the next day, he said. A prime example is Nvidia, which sold off after reporting earnings last week but has since come back.

"This is a sell-the-headlines or sell-the-news type of market, and it's shown that those have provided opportunities for people to step back in," said Johnson, CEO and director of research at Johnson Research Group.

"That's what helps drive the market through the summer."