Today, Australian entrepreneur Emily Hamilton is the brains behind some of the best-kept tresses on social media , and she also presides over a small business empire.

But the success of her Bali-inspired hair masque Coco and Eve, and its string of accompanying beauty brands, was by no means guaranteed.

In fact, it might never have been if it weren't for a lesson from her late father, she told CNBC Make It.

Hamilton was in her teens when she received the insight that continues to resonate with her more than two decades later.

It was the 1990s at the time, and Australia was in the grips of its worst recession since the Great Depression of the 1930s. At its peak, interest rates shot up almost 18 percent.

The crash hit hard the property business of Hamilton's father's, and the family was forced to move out of their home in Geelong, a city near Melbourne, and downsize to a smaller house.