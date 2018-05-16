The most expensive ZIP code in DC isn't the neighborhood of Bezos, Kushner and Obama

When you think of Washington, D.C., you might picture the White House, or the posh neighborhood of Kalorama, where Jeff Bezos is renovating his mansion alongside such wealthy, high-profile neighbors as Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner and the Obamas.

In the nation's capital overall, the median home value has climbed to $560,704, compared to a national average of $213,146. But in the most expensive ZIP code in D.C., prices can be nearly twice that.

That's according to financial website GOBankingRates, which collected median home values and mortgage data from Zillow, as well as Bureau of Labor Statistics-based cost of living data for 48 states and the District of Columbia, to identify the nation's most expensive ZIP codes. The site finds that D.C.'s most expensive ZIP is 20015, where the average home is worth about $1 million.